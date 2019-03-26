Man Catches On Fire While Burning Leaves In Michigan

Authorities say a man suffered burns to the lower half of his body after he accidentally caught on fire while burning leaves in Michigan.

The Huron County sheriff's office says 35-year-old Allen B. Fisher was burning leaves Monday afternoon near a home in Caseville Township, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Detroit.

A sheriff's office statement says Fisher's overalls caught on fire. His father and a neighbor extinguished the clothing fire, but Fisher had severe burns from the waist down.

Fisher was taken to a local hospital and transported by air to another hospital for treatment.

