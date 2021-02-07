Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

Man With Cerebral Palsy On Inspiring Nike's New Hands-Free Shoe

By editor 2 hours ago
Originally published on February 7, 2021 6:23 pm

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Matthew Walzer, who at age 16 wrote a letter to Nike back in 2012 that helped inspire the brand's new accessible shoe line.