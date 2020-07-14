Man Killed By Police After Mask Dispute At Michigan Store

  State police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said the shooting occurred in Eaton County, southwest of Lansing, about 30 minutes after the stabbing outside a Quality Dairy store.
A man was fatally shot Tuesday by a Michigan sheriff’s deputy after stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a convenience store, police said.

The shooting occurred in Eaton County, southwest of Lansing, about 30 minutes after the stabbing outside a Quality Dairy store, state police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said.

A sheriff’s deputy spotted the man’s vehicle and shot him when he tried to attack her with his knife, Oleksyk said.

The 43-year-old man died at a hospital.

The man had earlier stabbed a 77-year-old man outside the Quality Dairy when he was confronted about not wearing a mask. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered people to wear masks in stores to reduce the risk of the coronavirus.

The older man was in stable condition at a hospital, Oleksyk said.

