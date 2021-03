The panel discusses the deal to spend COVID money. The guest is Sen. Jim Runestad.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

The panel discusses a deal on spending COVID dollars, but there are strings attached. The guest is Sen. Jim Runestad from Oakland County. Panelists Zoe Clark, Dave Boucher and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.