March 2021 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Mar. 6–27, at 12pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Mar. 6

Gwendolyn Dease, marimba, plays Paul Lansky’s Idle Fancies; Saginaw Bay Symphony performs Haydn’s Symphony No. 83 “The Hen”; Amanda Lynn Bottoms and the Lansing Symphony perform Falla’s El amor brujo.



Mar. 13

Ann Arbor Symphony plays Hungarian Dance by Brahms; cellist Julian Schwarz and the Jackson Symphony perform Liebermann’s Cello Concerto; Lansing Symphony plays Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 1.



Mar. 20

Baroque on Beaver plays W. F. Bach; Mozart’s Sonata for 2 Pianos is played by Tamar Mikaladze and Zhihua Tang, pianos; clarinetist Guy Yehuda and the Lansing Symphony perform Francaix’s Clarinet Concerto.



Mar. 27

Kevin Rhodes plays Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 8; Diego Febres-Cordero, narrator, and Jackson Symphony perform Saint-Saëns: Carnival of the Animals; Voces8 sings William Bird.



