March 2021 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Mar. 4–25, at 7pm at 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Mar. 4

We take an hour to celebrate iconic duos in cinema. George Gershwin provides music for Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers for dancing, and even Bill & Ted gets a, “Whoa!” from composer David Newman.



Mar. 11

Prepare for your St. Patrick’s Day watching with music from films exploring the Irish experience like John Williams’ Angela’s Ashes and Victor Young’s The Quiet Man.



Mar. 18

Although he only wrote music for 16 Hollywood films, Erich Wolfgang Korngold remains one of the most influential composers for understanding what movie music should sound like in films like The Adventures of Robin Hood and The Sea Hawk.



Mar. 25

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org.



