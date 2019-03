Current Sports host Al Martin invites beat reporter Natalie Kerwin to the studio, discussing her latest piece that details the amount of money that flows in office pools and casinos when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

Current Sports beat reporter Natalie Kerwin elaborates on her March Madness gambling story, which details the amount of money that is wagered during the NCAA Tournament. Kerwin explains to host Al Martin that office pools are widely accepted as culturally acceptable and details how it brings the workplace together.