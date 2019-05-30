Marge Mooney | Station Profile

Marge Mooney | Television Assistant Program Manager | Find out what it takes to be a Television Assistant Program Manager here at WKAR!

How long have you worked at WKAR?

I have been working at WKAR for 33 years.

How do you select which programing airs on WKAR TV?

PBS schedules a certain amount of programming, and we get to choose the rest. We are a member station of three program distributors that offer programs ranging from Downton Abbey and Doc Martin to Rick Steves' Europe, This Old House, and much more. We get to preview many of these and schedule them when we have the opportunity. We also have our fabulous local programming including Off the Record, Curious Crew, and BackStage Pass. There are way more hours of programming than hours to fill, and that makes it a little tough sometimes.

Why do you think it is important to support WKAR programming?

WKAR is a trusted source for news, educational television, and the arts. The PBS Newshour, Frontline, Independent Lens, and other documentary series are in depth and take the time to deliver real news. Off the Record keeps people in touch with local politics. Live from Lincoln Center, Great Performances, and American Masters keep people in touch with the arts. Our children’s programming is focused on getting pre-school kids ready to learn and encouraging K–12 in math and science with programs like Curious Crew.