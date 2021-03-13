Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

Marking 10 Years Of War In Syria

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on March 13, 2021 5:34 pm

A decade since the start of Syria's civil war, hundreds of thousands have died, millions have been displaced, and the war still isn't over — although the Syrian regime has the clear upper hand.