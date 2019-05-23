Mary Ellen Pitney Named Local Morning Edition Host at WKAR

WKAR listeners will soon hear a new voice delivering their trusted local morning news and information. Mary Ellen Pitney will join WKAR as the Capital Region host and local producer for NPR's Morning Edition on 90.5 FM WKAR at Michigan State University.

The announcement was made today by Reginald Hardwick, Digital News Director at WKAR. Pitney joins the WKAR news team on June 10, and will debut as Morning Edition local host later this summer.

“Mary Ellen is truly a connoisseur of public radio,” said Hardwick. “She grew up in a military family and learned to count on familiar voices of public radio whether she was in Texas or Hawaii. Mary Ellen brings energy, curiosity and a passion for our industry that comes across in her delivery.”

Pitney comes to the Capital region after three years as Weekend Edition host at Northwest Public Broadcasting in Pullman, Washington. She is graduate of Washington State University’s Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.