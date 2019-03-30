Related Programs: 
Matt Walsh On 'Veep,' Press Secretaries And Chicago Sports

By editor 1 hour ago

It's the final season of the award-winning HBO show Veep, and actor Matt Walsh appears as Mike McClintock, Selina Meyer's ex-press secretary, now working for BuzzFeed. He talks with Scott Simon.