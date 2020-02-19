Meet the Creator Behind Reba to the Rescue!

WKAR talks with Cicely C. Mitchel, the creator and voice behind the animated children’s show.

“When you’ve done all you can do, and you’re feeling down and maybe blue…” Have no fear, because there is Reba to the Rescue!

Reba to the Rescue! is an online-based video series that also airs on WKAR television during PBS Kids programming on weekdays and weekends. The animated children’s show follows Reba on fun adventures as she helps her friends and family with various tasks such as recycling and homework.

Cicely C. Mitchel is the creator and voice behind Reba. We spoke with Mitchel about the origins of the show during the 4th annual PBS Kids Day at WKAR, where she was greeting fans of the show and introducing Reba to new viewers and their families.

“I wanted a learning endeavor that was online and based upon me wanting to help others as a young girl,” said Mitchel.

The original idea behind the children’s digital series emerged from Mitchel’s time as a preschool teacher, nanny and when she was a student at Michigan State University.

“Michigan State played an integral part in Reba,” said the MSU alum, who majored in English with concentrations in education and theatre. “So, from film writing to scriptwriting to education, it all kind of meshed well to formulate Reba.”

It would continue to mesh well for Mitchel when a parent who was a fan of the show encouraged her to pitch Reba to the Rescue! to WKAR.

Fara McCune is director of TV Programming at WKAR. She added Reba to the on-air line-up beginning in July 2017.

“The breaks between our regular kids programs allow WKAR TV an opportunity to showcase diverse educational pieces,” said McCune. “It’s even better if the featured educational content is made locally by Michigan creators.”

“What a full circle,” said Mitchel. “Graduating from Michigan State and then having my baby a part of the lineup here at WKAR.”

To learn more about Reba to the Rescue! and to watch the latest videos, visit rebatotherescue.com.