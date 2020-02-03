Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR

Meeting To Discuss I-496 Reconstruction

By 1 hour ago
  • Greg Losch I-496 photo
    Greg Losch of M-DOT examines maps of the reconstruction project coming to I-496 starting in April. There's a public meeting to discuss the project on Tuesday.
    Scott Pohl / WKAR/MSU

The Michigan Department of Transportation is gearing up for a large reconstruction project on I-496. A public meeting is scheduled Tuesday to discuss the plan.


Starting in April, M-DOT will rebuild I-496 and fix up bridges from Lansing Road to I-96. That’s five and a half miles of highway.

Greg Losch is manager of the department’s Transportation Service Center in Lansing. During construction, he says traffic will be shut down in one direction at a time. Eastbound I-496 will close first, and detours will send drivers to Lansing Road.

Losch says the goal is to save time and prevent accidents. “It separates the workers from the traffic," he explains, "and in our opinion, it becomes a much safer way to construct the project.”

The estimated cost of the project is $60-million dollars. Federal funding will pay for about 80-percent of that. Losch hopes the project will be completed in November.

The project also includes a partnership with Ingham County and Delta and Lansing Townships for construction work on Waverly Road, between Lansing Road and St. Joseph Highway. 

The meeting to discuss the project is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Delta Township Hall on Saginaw Highway. Information on the project can be found here.

Tags: 
I-496
roads
Michigan Department of Transportation
transportation
Highways
news

Related Content

Lansing & I-496: Back In The Olds Days

By Sep 30, 2019
man in front of building
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

In the 1960’s, Interstate 496 changed the city of Lansing.  Starting in 1963, hundreds of homes and businesses in the heart of the city’s African-American neighborhood were demolished to make room for the highway.  Many people who were displaced came from families who’d moved to Lansing to find careers in the auto industry.

 


Lansing Highway Project in 60's Spurred Busing in 70's

By Jul 25, 2019
interstate highway
WKAR File Photo / WKAR-MSU

In the 1960’s, thousands of people in Lansing lost their homes.  Interstate 496 was built through the middle of the city’s historically African-American neighborhood.  The mass displacement of families altered many facets of life, including education.

 

Editor's Note:  The "I-496 Intersects Education" event will be held Saturday, July 27 at the Educational Child Care Center at 1715 W. Malcolm X Blvd. in Lansing.  It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Before The Highway, Lansing Paint Shop Was A Treasured Community Hot Spot

By Feb 27, 2019
building with cars in snow
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

In the 1960s, the urban renewal movement swept through scores of American cities. 

 

Civic planners saw progress.  City residents saw relocation.

 

Between 1963 and 1970, more than 800 homes and businesses in the heart of Lansing’s African-American neighborhood were torn down to build Interstate 496.  

 