Meridian Township To Release New Details About Dismissal of Nassar Abuse Case

By 5 minutes ago
  • Brianne Randall-Gay
    Brianne Randall-Gay testifying during Larry Nassar sentencing hearing in January 2018.
    WLNS-TV Lansing (WKAR media partner)

On Tuesday morning, Merdian Township will release an 88-page independent investigative report into the dismissal of abuse of Brianne Randall-Gay. We may learn new insight into why the Township's police department dismissed an abuse complaint 15-years ago. 


In 2004,  Randall-Gay was 17-years-old when she saw now imprisoned doctor Larry Nassar for treatment for scoliosis.

She complained to Meridian Township police about Nassar molesting her during an appointment.

But officers closed the case after seeing a power-point presentation from Nassar.

Last year the former doctor pleaded guilty to abusing hundreds of girls and women while at MSU and USA Gymnastics. Randall-Gay addressed Nassar during the sentencing.

“And you had the audacity to tell them I misunderstood this treatment because I was not comfortable with my body. How dare you," said Randall-Gay.

Meridian Township has since apologized to Randall-Gay, who now lives in Washington State. She also hired an independent investigator to look into the handling of her case. 

In 2018, Randall-Gay returned to the community to help police officers, educators, and others recognize sexual abuse or assault.

Tags: 
Brianne Randall-Gay

Related Content

Supervisor: New Future for Downtown Okemos & Med. Marijuana in Meridian Township

By Mar 11, 2019
Okemos
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Meridian Township supervisor Ronald Styka discussed the community's future on the March 11, 2019, edition of Monday with the Mayor. He talked about new development plans for downtown Okemos, plans to bring in medical marijuana businesses and what the city has learned from abuse survivor Brianne Randall-Gay. Styka also talked about his favorite mural in the city.


Meridian Township To Examine It’s Failure To Charge Larry Nassar In 2004

By Dec 12, 2018
Larry Nassar photo
Screen shot from WDIV Live Stream / WDIV

Authorities in a Michigan community have hired someone to examine a 2004 investigation that failed to spur charges against now-imprisoned gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Meridian Township Reopens 7 Sexual Assault Cases

By May 3, 2018
Meridian Police Chief David Hall, township Manager Frank Walsh, and Brianne Randall-Gay photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

A Lansing area police department that says it mishandled a complaint against Larry Nassar has reviewed 17 years of sexual assault complaints. Nassar is the former sports doctor who will spend decades in prison for sexually assaulting his patients.


Survivor To Soon Return To Meridian Township To Train Children & Adults About Sexual Abuse

By Apr 4, 2018
Brianne Randall-Gay
WLNS-TV Lansing (WKAR media partner)

Later this month, one of the survivors of sexual abuse by disgraced doctor Larry Nassar will return to mid-Michigan. She will help the same community where here complaints about Nassar were initially not believed. WKAR’s Reginald Hardwick talked with her about the past and the future.