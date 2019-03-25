Meridian Township To Release New Details About Dismissal of Nassar Abuse Case

On Tuesday morning, Merdian Township will release an 88-page independent investigative report into the dismissal of abuse of Brianne Randall-Gay. We may learn new insight into why the Township's police department dismissed an abuse complaint 15-years ago.

In 2004, Randall-Gay was 17-years-old when she saw now imprisoned doctor Larry Nassar for treatment for scoliosis.

She complained to Meridian Township police about Nassar molesting her during an appointment.

But officers closed the case after seeing a power-point presentation from Nassar.

Last year the former doctor pleaded guilty to abusing hundreds of girls and women while at MSU and USA Gymnastics. Randall-Gay addressed Nassar during the sentencing.

“And you had the audacity to tell them I misunderstood this treatment because I was not comfortable with my body. How dare you," said Randall-Gay.

Meridian Township has since apologized to Randall-Gay, who now lives in Washington State. She also hired an independent investigator to look into the handling of her case.

In 2018, Randall-Gay returned to the community to help police officers, educators, and others recognize sexual abuse or assault.