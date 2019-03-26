Meridian Twp Releases Independent Report Into Its Handling Of 2004 Nassar Abuse Complaint

Meridian Township has released the findings of an independent investigation into its mishandling of a 2004 sexual assault case involving former MSU physician Larry Nassar.

Brianne Randall-Gay was 17 when she reported the assault to Meridian police. But investigators dropped the case, saying Nassar had convinced them that his procedures were medically legitimate.

Then, in early 2018, an onslaught of accusers brought down Nassar in court. Township officials admitted they’d been duped.

Brianne Randall-Gay ended up working with Meridian Township to create a sexual assault awareness and prevention outreach program. But she also hired her own investigator to look into how the police handled her original complaint.

Her actions prompted Meridian Township to review every sexual assault case it has received since 2000. Seven have since been re-opened.

“Those cases are still continuing to be open and there are search warrants that are being sought (for) other potential witnesses so that we can get a full picture of what happened,” says Meridian Township Police Chief Ken Plaga.

In a written statement, Randall-Gay said she does not believe those who mishandled her case had “mal-intent.” She went on to say “they made a mistake, a mistake that they will live with the rest of their lives.”