Meridian Twp Releases Independent Report Into Its Handling Of 2004 Nassar Abuse Complaint

By 1 minute ago
  • Meridian Township buildings
    Meridian Township has released the final report of an independent investigation into its handling of a 2004 sexual assault complaint against former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar.
    Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Meridian Township has released the findings of an independent investigation into its mishandling of a 2004 sexual assault case involving former MSU physician Larry Nassar. 

 


Brianne Randall-Gay was 17 when she reported the assault to Meridian police.  But investigators dropped the case, saying Nassar had convinced them that his procedures were medically legitimate.  

Then, in early 2018, an onslaught of accusers brought down Nassar in court.  Township officials admitted they’d been duped. 

Brianne Randall-Gay ended up working with Meridian Township to create a sexual assault awareness and prevention outreach program.  But she also hired her own investigator to look into how the police handled her original complaint. 

Her actions prompted Meridian Township to review every sexual assault case it has received since 2000.  Seven have since been re-opened.

“Those cases are still continuing to be open and there are search warrants that are being sought (for) other potential witnesses so that we can get a full picture of what happened,” says Meridian Township Police Chief Ken Plaga.

In a written statement, Randall-Gay said she does not believe those who mishandled her case had “mal-intent.”  She went on to say “they made a mistake, a mistake that they will live with the rest of their lives.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Meridian Township
police
Larry Nassar
sexual assault

Related Content

Attorney Slams Former MSU Int. President Engler For Attending Game Amid Nassar Probe

By Mar 20, 2019
John Engler photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

John Engler's front-row interest in Michigan State University basketball has led to a war of words over the former school president's availability to speak to investigators about the Larry Nassar scandal.

Fund To Support Nassar Victims' Counseling, Other Services

By Feb 28, 2019
MSU sign
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University has started an intermediate fund to support counseling and mental health services for victims of imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar. 