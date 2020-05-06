Related Programs: 
Messages From Lansing Nurses On National Nurses Day

Today is National Nurses Day, marking the beginning of National Nurses Week leading up to May 12th, the birthday of Florence Nightengale.

Health care professionals are at the forefront of the nation’s effort to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic.

To mark Nurses Day, WKAR asked nurses at both of Lansing’s hospital systems to send us their messages to the community. They include Angela Tisdale, Deb Goodman and Carrie Malek of McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital, and Laura Timm, Brooke Smith, Allison Cartwright and Emmy Epling of Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.


