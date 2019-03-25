Meteorologists Encourage You To Take Part in Statewide Tornado Drill

The National Weather Service has announced a statewide tornado drill to take place in Michigan at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The drill is completely voluntary, but officials are encouraging residents to participate in their safety efforts.

The Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana, Michael Lewis, said Michigan residents, businesses and organizations should have a plan in place to prepare for potential storms this spring and summer.

"Check your plan. Make sure that you have a plan and that everybody in your family knows what to do," Lewis said. "What should you be doing to make sure that you can survive in the event of a tornado?"

Officials are recommending residents put together an emergency kit, make an emergency plan and compile emergency contacts as if it were actually happening.

Lewis said there isn't a single county in the state of Michigan that hasn't had at least one tornado, so residents should take this drill seriously.

"This is our opportunity to get that message out, and for the people that we serve to actually take that seriously and look at their plans and plan accordingly before the next big thunderstorm that comes through," Lewis said.

Some recommendations on the MIREADY emergency checklist includes water, first aid kit, flashlights, and a battery-powered radio.

Gov. Whitmer has announced Severe Weather Awareness Week to be scheduled through Saturday.

Lewis said residents should expect broadcast alerts and warning sirens outside, which is very similar to what would occur if there was a real tornado.

More details and tips for emergency preparedness are posted online.