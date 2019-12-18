MI Army National Guard To Hold PFAS Town Hall In Grand Ledge

By 2 minutes ago
  • helicopter bay
    The Michigan Army National Guard will host an open house and town hall Thursday at the Grand Ledge Public Schools administration building to talk about PFAS contamination found at its Army Aviation Support Facility in Grand Ledge.
    Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

The Michigan Army National Guard will host a town hall Thursday to talk about chemical contamination at its post in Grand Ledge. 

 


  Editor’s Note:  An open house will be held Thursday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Grand Ledge Public Schools Sawdon Administration Building.  A town hall will follow at 6:30 p.m.

 

This past summer, evidence of per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, turned up in soil and groundwater at the guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility. 

The Army says it was found during a proactive investigation.  

It’s unclear how much was found and where it came from, though officials suspect it may be “AFFF” (Aqueous Film Forming Foam), a widely used fire suppressant.

Michigan Army National Guard Environmental Manager Johnathan Edgerly says crews will be testing deeper groundwater sites outside the post.  

“We’re going to begin sampling private residential wells immediately adjacent, just out of an abundance of caution to ensure that there’s no risk,” he says.

PFAS have been linked to a number of health concerns, including cancer. 

Edgerly says there’s no evidence to suggest it’s migrated into public water systems.

 

 

Tags: 
PFAS
Michigan Army National Guard

Related Content

Michigan Regulatory Board Halts State’s Drinking Water Rules

By Nov 3, 2019
Creative Commons

A Michigan regulatory oversight board staffed with business and industry representatives selected by former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has temporarily paused state drinking water standards that would limit allowable levels of certain toxic industrial chemicals.

Michigan To Proceed With Rules Limiting Chemicals In Water

By Oct 12, 2019
Water Faucet
Pixabay Creative Commons

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is proceeding with plans to set what may be some of the country’s strictest and most far-reaching limits on “forever chemicals” in drinking water.

Michigan, Air Force To Speed Up PFAS Action

By Jul 1, 2019
Water Faucet
Pixabay Creative Commons

Michigan officials say they’ve reached a deal with the US Air Force to speed up action to clean up PFAS contamination at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda. As we hear from Capital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta, they acknowledge that’s just one part of dealing with the state’s PFAS problems.


Michigan Takes Step Towards Strictest PFAs Standards In The Nation

By Ben Thorp Jun 27, 2019
Hundreds of thousands of Canadians have been unwittingly exposed to high levels of lead in their drinking water, with contamination in several cities consistently higher than they ever were in Flint, Michigan.
publicdomainpictures

A Michigan work group Thursday released recommendations for the state to implement the strictest standards in the nation for PFAS chemicals.