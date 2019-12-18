MI Army National Guard To Hold PFAS Town Hall In Grand Ledge

The Michigan Army National Guard will host a town hall Thursday to talk about chemical contamination at its post in Grand Ledge.

Editor’s Note: An open house will be held Thursday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Grand Ledge Public Schools Sawdon Administration Building. A town hall will follow at 6:30 p.m.

This past summer, evidence of per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, turned up in soil and groundwater at the guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility.

The Army says it was found during a proactive investigation.

It’s unclear how much was found and where it came from, though officials suspect it may be “AFFF” (Aqueous Film Forming Foam), a widely used fire suppressant.

Michigan Army National Guard Environmental Manager Johnathan Edgerly says crews will be testing deeper groundwater sites outside the post.

“We’re going to begin sampling private residential wells immediately adjacent, just out of an abundance of caution to ensure that there’s no risk,” he says.

PFAS have been linked to a number of health concerns, including cancer.

Edgerly says there’s no evidence to suggest it’s migrated into public water systems.