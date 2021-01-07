MI Capitol Swept Following Bomb Threat

The state Capitol in Lansing is reopened to legislators and staffers following a security sweep Thursday morning. That’s after the building was closed due to phoned-in a bomb threat.

Rob Blackshaw is the Capitol’s director of operations.

“The building is officially closed due to the health department standards and COVID, but if you’re a member of a staffer in the building, you can swipe and come to work,” he said.

Blackshaw says the call came about 6:40 in the morning and the all-clear was given around 9.

The Michigan State Police said in a statement the building was swept electronically and by a K-9 unit before it was declared safe for legislators and staff with clearance to enter. They added that more details won’t be released while the threat is under investigation.

“They brought in their bomb squad, which is a K-9 unit and other equipment to sweep the building to investigate and inspect the grounds and the building, and, fortunately, we have 100 percent confidence in their skill set and what they do,” Blackshaw said.

In April, a group of protestors – many with guns and tactical gear -- swarmed the Michigan Capitol while the Legislature was in session. Some were later implicated in an alleged plot to storm the building and to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.