MI Legislature OKs Delay In Teacher Evaluation Change

By 1 hour ago
  • chairs in classroom
    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign a bill that would delay a requirement to give greater weight to teacher evaluations based on student growth and assessment data.
    flickr/technicolours

Legislation to delay a key change in Michigan's evaluation system for teachers and school administrators is on the way to the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature.

 

The Senate took a final procedural step Tuesday to move the bill forward.

 

It would halt — at least for a year — a requirement that student growth and assessment data be given greater weight in educators' year-end performance evaluations. Such information now accounts for 25 percent of an evaluation but is scheduled to rise to 40 percent this academic year under a 2015 law.

 

Under the legislation, the change would be delayed until the 2019-20 school year.

 

Critics have said basing 40 percent of a teacher's evaluation on standardized testing is flawed.

 

Tags: 
teachers
evaluations
Education
Michigan
legislature
assessment

Related Content

MI School Budget Plan Clears Senate Subcommittee

By Apr 26, 2019
Michigan Capitol Building
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU

A school budget plan for the 2020 fiscal year is moving through the Michigan Senate. 

 


Gov. Whitmer Creates Council To Advise Her On Public Education

By Apr 11, 2019
Gretchen Whitmer
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is creating a state council of educators to advise her and make recommendations related to Michigan's public education system.