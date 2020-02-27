MI Processes 3,000 Applicants For Citizens Redistricting Commission

The state has processed nearly half the number of applications it’s received from people hoping to serve on the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

Officials say they’ve reviewed more than 3,000 applications. After this year’s census, the citizen panel will re-draw Michigan’s political boundary lines for the first time in the state’s history.

Jake Rollow with the Michigan Secretary of State’s office says they’ll use a weighted formula to narrow the pool of applicants to just 200 by June.

“There will be numerous draws done over and over and over again until we receive an actual draw that achieves the mirroring of the state demographics,” Rollow says.

The final commission will consist of 13 members, including four Democrats, four Republicans and five with no party affiliation.

Michigan voters can continue to apply for the commission through June 1.