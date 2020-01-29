MI School Choice Advocates Watch For SCOTUS Decision

  • man with yellow scarf
    Ben DeGrow is the director of education policy for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Midland. He was at the state Capitol in Lansing Wednesday to promote National School Choice Week.
    Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Education advocates in Michigan are watching a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could impact a parent’s ability to send their child to the school of their choice. 

 


The case from Montana involves a scholarship program that allowed parents to access donated funds for private school tuition.  The legislature gave the donors tax breaks to encourage their participation.   

 

But later, Montana passed a law barring the money for use at religious schools.  Parents sued, and the state high court ultimately struck down the entire scholarship program.

 

Ben DeGrow, director of education policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, says religious schools should be included.

 

“A victory at the U.S. Supreme Court could mean parents all over the country have more access to options that best serve them and meet their needs,” DeGrow says.  “So, this could be a landmark year for school choice.”

 

The High Court is expected to rule by the end of June.

 

DeGrow made his remarks at an event at the state Capitol promoting National School Choice Week.

 

 

 

