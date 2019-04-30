Michigan AG Nessel Vows To Stop Line 5 Pipeline

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she will use every resource available to shut down the Line 5 pipeline beneath the straits of Mackinac.

Nessel’s comments came after Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in an interview with the Detroit News that she was still open to building a utility tunnel beneath the straits to house the pipeline.

Kelly Rossman-McKinney is a spokesperson for the Attorney General. She said the A.G. respects the Governor’s efforts in working with Enbridge and finding a way to ensure the UP can meet its energy needs.

“She does not believe however that the tunnel is the best, safest and least expensive way to meet Michigan’s energy needs.”

Rossman-McKinney said the Attorney General is hoping to see the Governor release a plan for decommissioning Line 5 by June 1st.

A spokesperson for Enbridge Energy, which oversees the pipeline, released a statement saying they believe the tunnel is the best way to protect Michigan waters while “ensuring families, manufacturers and other businesses safely receive the energy transported through Line 5.”