Michigan Braces For Strong Winter Storm

Mid-Michigan is bracing for what could be a historic winter storm this weekend.

The National Weather Service says the Lansing area could see as much as three inches of snow and sleet, and one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch of ice during the storm.

“We’re expecting our heaviest ice accumulation very late tonight through Saturday morning, and then again with a second round Saturday evening into the overnight hours,” says National Weather Service meteorologist Heather Orow.

“There’s a pretty good swath from South Haven to Lansing and then up towards between Flint and Saginaw. This is where if we do see more than a half an inch, where we expect that to be at this point.”

The storm could potentially trigger widespread power outages. Local utility providers are preparing their response.

Lansing Board of Water and Light general manager Dick Peffley says support contractors like line crews and tree trimmers are ready to go if needed.

“I want them here so that if we do get this freezing rain (Saturday), that we can start restoring customers immediately." Peffley says.

("We're) not waiting for the travel time for them to get here from the out of state areas or elsewhere in the state of Michigan,” Peffley says.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flood watch from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.