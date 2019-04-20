Michigan DEQ Becomes Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy

By 11 minutes ago
  • Tahquamenon Falls State Park
    Tahquamenon Falls State Park in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

There is a new state department in charge of environmental protection in Michigan starting today. That’s under an executive order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer to create the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.  


Liesl Clark is the director of the new department. She says the state still has to deal with the Flint water crisis, and PFAS contamination of drinking water.

             

Clark says the new department will also focus on environmental justice and identifying new threats.

 

“That’s our job. We’re here to find the problems, and I want to encourage people to find the problems.”

 

Clark also says Michigan will join the US Climate Alliance – 23 states led by Republican and Democratic governors. It was formed to create a unified state response to President Trump’s plans to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement.

Tags: 
Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy
EGLE
Department of Environmental Quality
DEQ
Environment
Gretchen Whitmer
US Climate Alliance
Capitol Connection

