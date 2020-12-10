Michigan Expects 257,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Initially

Michigan expects to receive about 257,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines initially if the federal government authorizes them for emergency use this month, enough to immunize roughly 128,000 residents.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, says the priority remains frontline health care workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced a commission to raise awareness on the safety and effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines that get the green light.