Michigan House Plans Quick Passage of Auto Insurance Bill

The Michigan House is moving to quickly pass its own overhaul of the state's auto insurance system a day after a plan was approved by the Senate.

In a surprise move, House Republicans are planning to consider the legislation Wednesday night. A committee has held hearings on the issue, but a bill has yet to be proposed.

The pending measure is expected to call for eliminating Michigan's one-of-a-kind requirement that people buy unlimited medical coverage from their car insurer for crash injuries. Instead, motorists could choose lower levels of coverage.

Michigan has the highest average premiums in the country.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has threatened to veto fast-tracked legislation that won mostly party-line passage from the Senate, saying it would not guarantee rate cuts or address discriminatory rate-setting practices.

