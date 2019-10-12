Michigan Insecticide Spraying Could Threaten Vulnerable Bugs

By 1 minute ago
  • Authorities have sprayed more than 541,000 acres in recent weeks as a result of an alarming rise of the Eastern equine encephalitis disease, which can cause inflammation of the brain and has killed at least four people in the state.
    Authorities have sprayed more than 541,000 acres in recent weeks as a result of an alarming rise of the Eastern equine encephalitis disease, which can cause inflammation of the brain and has killed at least four people in the state.
    mrooczek262 / morgueFile

Officials in southern Michigan are warning that pesticides targeting a deadly mosquito-borne virus could kill other insects, including rare and beneficial species.

The spraying to quell the alarming rise of Eastern equine encephalitis disease threatens essential pollinators such as bumblebees and the endangered Mitchell’s satyr butterfly, The Detroit Press reported. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources calls the butterfly “one of the world’s rarest” and can only be found in Indiana and Michigan.

Authorities have sprayed more than 541,000 acres in recent weeks as a result of an alarming rise of the Eastern equine encephalitis disease, which can cause inflammation of the brain and has killed at least four people in the state.

The department’s spokesman John Pepin confirmed that the endangered insects living in the sprayed areas include the satyr butterfly, the state-threatened Silphium borer moth and Persius duskywing butterfly.

“The DNR issued a state threatened and endangered species permit for (mosquito) spraying because of human health and safety concerns,” Pepin said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there are usually about five to 10 cases of EEE each year, and nine have been reported in southwestern Michigan.

Several bee species are already suffering population declines in Michigan. Honeybees pollinate and increase crop fields, contributing $24 billion annually to U.S. agriculture.

Logan Rowe is a zoologist and conservation associate with the Michigan Natural Features Inventory, a consortium of scientists providing information to promote biodiversity and conserve rare and declining plants and animals.

“The main issue I have is that the decision (to spray) was fast, with limited public or scientific input, little time or opportunity to weigh the positives versus the negatives, and with little understanding of the possible nontarget organisms that might be affected,” Rowe said.

Rowe also expressed concern that aerial spraying could kill natural insect predators of mosquitoes, such as dragonflies and damselflies — “which could make the problem even worse, as mosquitoes will reproduce daily.”

Tags: 
Eastern equine encephalitis
pollinators
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
John Pepin
Satyr Butterfly
Silphium borer moth
Persius Duskywing butterfly
U.S. Centers for Disease Control
Around Michigan

Related Content

Michigan Will Spray In Fight Against Deadly Mosquito Virus

By Sep 28, 2019
Mosquitoe
Pixabay Creative Commons

Michigan will conduct aerial spraying for the first time since 1980 to combat a rare mosquito-borne virus that has killed three people and been recorded across the southern half of the state.

 

The spraying is set to begin Sunday night and will include portions of 14 counties, including 13 where eastern equine encephalitis has been confirmed in humans or animals. Weather may change the actual spraying schedule.

Michigan Postpones Spraying Against Deadly Mosquito Virus

By Sep 30, 2019
Mosquitoe
Pixabay Creative Commons

Michigan health officials have delayed aerial spraying to combat a rare mosquito-borne virus due to weekend rainfall.

2 Wolf Pups At Battle Creek Zoo Died of Mosquito-Borne Virus

By Sep 26, 2019
Mexican gray wolf pups, Binder Park Zoo, Battle Creek
Facebook page of Binder Park Zoo

Two Mexican gray wolf pups at a Michigan zoo have died of a rare mosquito-borne virus as health officials work to curb the spread of the virus in people and animals.