Michigan Lawmakers React After U.S. Capitol Lockdown, Protesters Storm Building

Michigan lawmakers express shock, disbelief at chaotic scene at nation's Capitol.

Protesters stormed the United States Capitol as Congress was undergoing the process of confirming the Electoral College vote to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Before chaos arrived at the Capitol, many Republican lawmakers were already in the process of throwing a wrench at the confirmation process.

Following a planned protest event which included angry rhetoric from President Donald Trump and his allies, waves of protesters headed toward the Capitol, eventually breaching the building. Both the House and Senate chambers were placed under lockdown as the situation grew out of control. Congressman Dan Kildee (D) of Michigan’s 5th District was one of many lawmakers caught up in the dangerous scene.

I am in the House Chambers. We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks. Chamber security and Capitol Police have their guns drawn as protesters bang on the front door of the chamber.



This is not a protest. This is an attack on America. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 6, 2021

Kildee later tweeted that he had been safely evacuated. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI 8th District), whose district includes Ingham County, confirmed that the National Guard had been cleared to disperse protesters at the Capitol, and urged Pro-Trump extremists, including those from her district, to leave the area.

Violence has absolutely no place in our politics. I implore protesters to remain peaceful in exercising their first amendment rights, and I urge my colleagues to recognize where their actions have led us. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) January 6, 2021

Republican Jack Bergman (MI-01), who had expressed his plans to object to the Electoral College vote, disavowed the actions of the protesters who descended on the Capitol.

I’ve said it dozens of times in the past few years - I support every American’s right to peacefully protest, but violence and attacks on our police have no place on our streets, or in our Capitol. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) January 6, 2021

Tim Walberg (R-MI 7th District), who along with Bergman planned to object to the vote, also denounced protesters.

The threatening behavior taking place at the U.S. Capitol is dangerous and unacceptable. It is a foundational right to protest peacefully, but violence is never the answer. Grateful for the men and women of the @CapitolPolice who are keeping us safe. — Rep Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) January 6, 2021

A collection of more tweets from Michigan lawmakers:

The @CapitolPolice work to keep ALL Americans safe. Attacks on these patriots are never justified.



I will continue to listen to law enforcement that are protecting those in the Capitol and thank all who have reached out with concerns. — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) January 6, 2021

I am safe, sheltering in a secure location and will continue to follow the guidance of the Capitol Police.



Today’s attacks on the Capitol are dangerous, unacceptable and an attack on our democracy—and must stop. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) January 6, 2021

I am safe and sheltered in place. Horrified and shell-shocked by the violence of rioters trying to undo the constitutional transfer of power. @RealDonaldTrump, for the sake of our nation and safety of our people, tell your supporters to stand down and leave town. — Fred Upton #WearYourMask (@RepFredUpton) January 6, 2021

This is a sad day for our Republic. — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) January 6, 2021