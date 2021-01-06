Michigan Lawmakers React After U.S. Capitol Lockdown, Protesters Storm Building

By 24 minutes ago
  • Representative Dan Kildee / Twitter

Michigan lawmakers express shock, disbelief at chaotic scene at nation's Capitol.

Protesters stormed the United States Capitol as Congress was undergoing the process of confirming the Electoral College vote to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Before chaos arrived at the Capitol, many Republican lawmakers were already in the process of throwing a wrench at the confirmation process.

Following a planned protest event which included angry rhetoric from President Donald Trump and his allies, waves of protesters headed toward the Capitol, eventually breaching the building. Both the House and Senate chambers were placed under lockdown as the situation grew out of control. Congressman Dan Kildee (D) of Michigan’s 5th District was one of many lawmakers caught up in the dangerous scene.

Kildee later tweeted that he had been safely evacuated. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI 8th District), whose district includes Ingham County, confirmed that the National Guard had been cleared to disperse protesters at the Capitol, and urged Pro-Trump extremists, including those from her district, to leave the area.

Republican Jack Bergman (MI-01), who had expressed his plans to object to the Electoral College vote, disavowed the actions of the protesters who descended on the Capitol.

Tim Walberg (R-MI 7th District), who along with Bergman planned to object to the vote, also denounced protesters.

A collection of more tweets from Michigan lawmakers:

Tags: 
Election 2020
U.S. Capitol

Related Content

Objecting To Electoral Votes In Congress Recalls Bitter Moments In History

By Jan 5, 2021

Many in Washington, D.C., are worried about civil unrest on Wednesday, as the Proud Boys, a group labeled as extremists by the FBI, and other activists gather to protest just as Congress begins to add its imprimatur to last month's Electoral College vote.

That congressional vote will be the final formality leading to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden two weeks later.

How Misinformation Lit The Fire Under A Year Of Political Chaos In Michigan

By Jan 1, 2021

The day Michigan's electors gathered in the state Capitol, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer paused briefly on the checkered marble floor before entering the state Senate chamber.

"Obviously [we] never could've imagined..." she paused to laugh, emphasizing her next word, "anything... about this year. But it's an honor to play a role here in finalizing this vote, respecting the will of the people and making sure Michigan's voice is heard."

Pence Backs Republican Lawmakers' Plan To Object To Electoral College Results

By editor Jan 2, 2021

Updated at 10:03 p.m. ET

A group of Republicans has announced plans to reject presidential electors from states they consider disputed if Congress doesn't create a commission to investigate their claims of fraud. The effort, fueled by baseless allegations of voter fraud, drew support from Vice President Pence by Saturday night.