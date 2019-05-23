Michigan Lawmakers Set Extra Session Amid Insurance Talks

By 10 minutes ago
  • Michigan House of Representatives
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Michigan lawmakers will gather for an additional day of session before the Memorial Day weekend as Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer work on a possible deal to reduce the state's high auto insurance premiums.

The House and Senate will meet to potentially vote Friday — a rarity — following hours of private talks at the Capitol Thursday on legislation that would overhaul the no-fault insurance law.

Legislators reported progress but did not say if an agreement had been struck.

Michigan is the only state to require that drivers buy unlimited personal injury protection, or PIP, benefits as part of their car insurance policy.

Lawmakers want to let motorists opt out of full coverage if they have other health insurance to cover their crash injuries.

Capitol Connection
Gretchen Whitmer
Memorial Day
auto insurance

