Michigan Leaders To Call For New Accountability Of Campus Sexual Abuse

Later today, U.S. Senators and congress members from both parties in Michigan plan to call for new accountability of university leaders when it comes to sexual abuse committed by employees.

WKAR's Reginald Hardwick previews Alert Act legislation to be introduced later in the day.

A bipartisan delegation will call for the Alert Act at a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

On hand will be Democratic U.S. senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-8). Republican representatives Fred Upton (MI-6) and Paul Mitchell (MI-10) are also scheduled to be at the announcement.

If passed, the Alert Act would require at least one senior college leader to review all campus sexual assault investigations involving an employee every year. The law would pertain to schools that receive federal funding.

The proposal follows concerns about when MSU leaders learned about sexual abused committed by former university doctor Larry Nassar.