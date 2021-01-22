Michigan Learning Channel | Jan. 22, 2021

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,



We are excited to share the launch of the Michigan Learning Channel (MLC). Developed in partnership with leading educators and community leaders, the network delivers instructional content and programming to students, parents and teachers. MLC is another step toward developing new ways to use broadcast technology to further education in Michigan.

This week, our news team, PBS NewsHour and NPR provided in-depth coverage of the 2021 Inauguration as well as other current events. We will continue to provide the latest information as it is reported. Next week, watch for the Michigan State of the State 2021 broadcast.



In addition to connecting you with the latest news, we continue to find ways to interact with you, including through virtual events. It is not too late to join us for tonight’s virtual screening featuring Freedom Riders.



Then next Saturday, Jan. 30, join in the fun for the 2021 virtual PBS KIDS Day with WKAR. For more virtual events, please visit In Your Community.

Stay safe and stay well,

Susi Elkins

General Manager and Director of Broadcasting

WKAR Public Media