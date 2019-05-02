Michigan Legislature Approves Bill To Forgive 4 Snow Days

    Joe Dandron / WKAR-MSU

Legislation that would forgive Michigan schools from having to make up as many as four snow days is headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously Thursday.

It would exclude the period from Jan. 29 through Feb. 1 from counting as snow days. That's when an arctic deep freeze shut down school.

The vote came two days after Senate Democrats refused to give the measure immediate effect over a dispute involving paying hourly school workers. Thursday, though, enough Democrats joined Republicans to ensure the bill goes into effect this school year.

State law forgives districts from making up six days canceled for emergencies, and schools can get a waiver for three additional days. Many districts have already reached or exceeded nine snow days.

Procedural Move Blocks Snow Day Forgiveness Bill

By Apr 30, 2019
Winter
Amanda Barberena / WKAR-MSU

Michigan students may not get any additional snow days forgiven this year. 

House OKs Bill To Forgive Schools From Making Up Snow Days

By Apr 17, 2019
snow and barn
Kevin Lavery / WKAR/MSU

Michigan school districts would not have to make up snow days that occur during state-declared emergencies under a bill advancing in the Legislature.

Snow Day Forgiveness Bills Pass Out Of Committee Despite Concerns About Hourly Workers

By Mar 12, 2019
Classroom
Pixabay Creative Commons

Hourly workers at schools are concerned about a bill in the state House that saves schools from having to make up some snow days. 


State Government Prepares For The End Of The Cold Snap

By Jan 31, 2019
Tow plow photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

The cold snap could be over by Friday. But Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth reports once the cold weather eases up, there will be new issues for the state to handle.


Nessel Warns Energy Providers Against Price Gouging During Cold Snap

By Jan 30, 2019
Propane
Pixabay Creative Commons

If you think your propane provider is unfairly raising your rates during the cold snap, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants you to notify her office.


Budget Action Expected In Michigan Legislature This Week

By Apr 29, 2019
Michigan State Capitol Rotunda
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Action on the state’s budget is expected to pick up this week.