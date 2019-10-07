Michigan Matinee | October 2019

Thursdays at 7pm on WKAR 90.5 FM | Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen.

Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show. Send your requests to MovieMusic@wkar.org or message 905Classical on Facebook.

October Episodes

October 3

An encore broadcast surveying the music of Michael Giacchino, from his Pixar flims like UP! and Inside Out to his genre work for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Star Trek.

October 10

Head beneath the waves with an hour of aquatic films from the classic 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea to Klaus Doldinger's score to Das Boot (The Boat).

October 17

A third episode delving into the film score contributions from that dynasty of flim composers: The Newmans, Music from Alfred, Thomas, David, and Randy.

October 24

For Folks who are fans of things going bump in the night, our Halloween episode with Max Steiner's Arsenic and Old Lace, Elmer Bernstein's Ghostbusters and much more.

October 31

Our monthly episode of newly released scores and listener request. If you have a favorite film score, let us know via email to moviemusic@wkar.org and it might just make it into this month's feature.