Michigan Measles Up To 41; Washtenaw County Makes List

By 1 hour ago
  • Vaccine photo
    Pan American Health Organization PAHO / Flickr Creative Commons

The number of measles cases in Michigan has reached 41, including the first reported in Washtenaw County.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated the numbers Monday with two additional cases. Thirty-nine cases have been confirmed in Oakland County.

Authorities are trying to determine possible exposure sites in Washtenaw County in southeastern Michigan. They're also urging people again to get vaccinated if they haven't received the vaccine in the past. Measles is highly contagious and is spread by personal contact and through the air.

The state considers the vaccine to be highly effective and safe. A single dose protects about 95% of children. After two doses, almost 100% are immune.

The number of measles cases in Michigan is the highest since 65 in 1991.

Tags: 
Measles
Oakland County
Michigan Health
Health
vaccines
Vaccination

Related Content

Officials: 18 Measles Cases In Detroit Area Since March 13

By Mar 26, 2019
Vaccine photo
Pan American Health Organization PAHO / Flickr Creative Commons

Michigan health officials say ten more cases of measles have been confirmed in the Detroit area, raising the number in Oakland County to 18 since March 13.

Agency Confirms 2nd Measles Case In Michigan This Year

By Jun 22, 2018
Doctor's office
Creative Commons

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the state's second case of measles this year and warns the public of possible exposure to the contagious disease.