Michigan OKs Medical Marijuana Use To Treat Cerebral Palsy

By 6 hours ago

The state of Michigan has added cerebral palsy to a list of conditions for which people can register to use medical marijuana.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced its decision Monday. It followed a unanimous recommendation from a review panel.

The department also rejected adding chronic aggressive behavior to the list, after panel members unanimously recommended denial.

Other medical conditions on Michigan's list include cancer, spinal cord injuries, Parkinson's disease and chronic pain.

Roughly 293,000 patients are registered with the state to grow their own marijuana or obtain it from 41,000 registered caregivers who can supply a limited number of people. Michigan voters last year legalized marijuana for recreational use, too.

medical marijuana
cerebral palsy
Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs
LARA
Marijuana in Michigan

Related Content

Gov. Whitmer, Citing 'Inefficiencies,' Reshapes Pot Licensing

By Mar 1, 2019

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is abolishing Michigan's medical marijuana licensing board and folding its functions into a newly created regulatory agency.

Medical Marijuana User Loses Workplace Case In Appeals Court

By Feb 21, 2019
Marijuana
publicdomainpictures

A Michigan Court of Appeals ruling could reinforce zero-tolerance workplace rules for marijuana even in cases in which a person has a medical marijuana card.

LARA Issues Recall of Medical Marijuana Products

By Jan 4, 2019
Medical marijuana photo
Dank Depot / flickr creative commons

Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) issued a recall of medical marijuana products produced by a Jackson company.