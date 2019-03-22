Michigan Settles Adoption Suit, To Stop LGBT Discrimination

The Michigan attorney general's office has settled a lawsuit by same-sex couples who say their rights have been violated by faith-based adoption agencies that don't want to work with gays and lesbians.

Under the settlement announced Friday, the state says it will enforce non-discrimination provisions in its foster care and adoption agency contracts.

Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel initiated settlement talks upon taking office. She says discrimination in foster care and adoption services is "illegal, no matter the rationale."

Groups such as Catholic Charities and Bethany Christian Services are paid by the state to place children from troubled families with new families.

The suit filed by two lesbian couples doesn't directly challenge a 2015 Republican-backed law that says child-placement agencies aren't required to provide services that conflict with their beliefs.