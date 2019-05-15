Michigan State Asks Alumni If It's Done Enough Post-Nassar

By 11 hours ago
  • MSU sign
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University wants to know how alumni think it's doing after a scandal involving imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The Detroit Free Press reports Wednesday that alumni were emailed a survey asking about communications from the East Lansing school and if the university has made enough changes.

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar molested them when he was a physician, including while he worked at Michigan State and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

He pleaded guilty in 2017 to sexually assaulting nine victims and possessing child pornography.

Former Michigan State president Lou Ann Simon resigned and faces criminal charges that include lying to investigators. Trustees forced interim president John Engler out earlier this year.

Acting president Satish Udpa has formally apologized to Nassar's victims.

Tags: 
Larry Nassar
Lou Anna Simon
John Engler
MSU Alumni Association

Related Content

Michigan Leaders To Call For New Accountability Of Campus Sexual Abuse

By Apr 30, 2019
Five members of the Michigan congressional delegation introduced bicameral, bipartisan legislation that would require university leaders to review sex abuse cases involving employees Tuesday.
Liam James Doyle / NPR

Later today, U.S. Senators and congress members from both parties in Michigan plan to call for new accountability of university leaders when it comes to sexual abuse committed by employees.  


Acting MSU President Explains Approach To Job

By Apr 25, 2019
Satish Udpa in WKAR Studios photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR/MSU

In January, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, fresh off the resignation of Interim President John Engler, appointed Executive Vice President for Administrative Services Satish Udpa to serve as acting President. He’s serving in that role while a committee searches for a permanent president.

This week, Udpa came to the WKAR studios for a lengthy interview with reporter Scott Pohl.


MSU Exhibit Opens Tuesday, Sharing Abuse Survivor Stories

By & Apr 15, 2019
Finding our Voice: Sister Survivors Speak, MSU Museum
MSU Museum

The Michigan State University Museum is staging an exhibit created in collaboration with the sexual assault victims of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Judge Orders MSU Emails Released In Strampel Misconduct Case

By Apr 12, 2019
William Strampel
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

An Ingham County judge has ordered Michigan State University to turn over two emails relating to the criminal proceedings against former dean William Strampel. 

 


Simon Hearing To Continue Next Week

By Apr 9, 2019
Lou Anna Simon, Eaton County Court, 2019
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

The court hearing to determine whether a former Michigan State University president should stand trial for lying to police will continue on April 16.