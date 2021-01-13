Michigan State-Iowa Basketball Game Postponed

Michigan State’s basketball game at No. 5 Iowa on Thursday night has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Spartans.

Michigan State center Mady Sissoko and guard Steven Izzo have tested positive, and the school said there was an additional positive test Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone,” coach Tom Izzo said. “I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I’m really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols.”