Michigan State-Iowa Basketball Game Postponed

By Associated Press 26 minutes ago

Credit Flickr / Creative Commons

Michigan State’s basketball game at No. 5 Iowa on Thursday night has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Spartans.

Michigan State center Mady Sissoko and guard Steven Izzo have tested positive, and the school said there was an additional positive test Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone,” coach Tom Izzo said. “I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I’m really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols.”

Tags: 
COVID-19
Michigan State University Basketball

Related Content

Gyms Can Reopen But Indoor Dining Ban Will Continue Through February 1

By 39 minutes ago
Courtesy / Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Gyms and indoor non-contact sports in Michigan can resume soon, but indoor dining at restaurants will have to wait until at least February 1st under the state’s new COVID-19 safety order.

Top Health Official Hopes Return Of MSU Students Won't Result In COVID-19 Spike

By Jan 12, 2021
Linda Vail Zoom image

Ingham County’s top health official hopes the return of students to Michigan State University next week won’t mean more COVID-19 cases.