Wed., Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1, 105.1 FM & STREAMING | Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer lays out her new legislative year agenda for 2021.

Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, covering his 51st State of the State address, provides analysis and commentary along with Kathy Gray, Cheyna Roth, Chad Livengood and Bill Ballenger.

Television - WKAR-HD 23.1

Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick and panelists from the capital press corps provide analysis following the address. This is Skubick's 51st year covering the Michigan State of the State Address on WKAR.

Radio - 105.1 FM

On Demand

Beginning midday Thu., Jan. 28, "Michigan State of the State 2021" will be available for on-demand listening at wkar.org and for viewing in the PBS App on many streaming devices and smart TVs, and at video.wkar.org.