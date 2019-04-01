Michigan State's Recovery Housing May Expand Next Year

A new program at Michigan State University aims to help students recovering from a substance abuse addiction stay sober.

Students at MSU now have the option of living in recovery housing.

About 1,500 Michigan State University students say they are in recovery according to the university.

Will Vaughn is one of them.

He lives in MSU’s new recovery housing which opened in the fall of 2018.

These rooms are set aside on an alcohol free dorm floor.

That’s where Vaughn serves as a support and mentor for others in recovery.

“The biggest thing is that community, and however you can build it and having people to help hold you accountable and to help push you in the right direction and doing that together there's like this sense of comradery," he says.

Students living in recovery housing have access to help with a recovery plan, and sober social events