Michigan Tech Brings Back Mining Engineering Degree

By 28 minutes ago
  • Michigan Technological University
    Michigan Technological University
    Michigan Technological University

Michigan Technological University is reviving a mining engineering program, bringing back a department whose Upper Peninsula roots go back to the 1800s.

Michigan Tech suspended the degree in 2004, due to shrinking enrollment and fewer faculty members. But The Daily Mining Gazette reports the program is returning in summer, and five students are expected by fall. Officials predict enrollment could rise to 20 in three to four years.

Shawn Van Doorn, a junior, has signed up. She grew up in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, home of the former Flambeau mine.

Van Doorn says there are many opportunities to see mines in the Upper Peninsula. Faculty member John Gierke says donations from alumni will pay for scholarships.

Mining engineering was the first department when the Michigan Mining School opened in 1885.

Tags: 
Michigan Technological University
Michigan Tech

Related Content

With Shutdown Over, Scientists Rush To Salvage U.P. Wolf Study

By Jan 28, 2019
grey wolf
COURTNEY CELLEY / USFWS

A 60-year-old study of wolves and moose at Isle Royale National Park is back on track after being derailed by the partial government shutdown, and enough private funding has been raised to ensure the work will go on even if federal agencies are idled again, officials said Monday.

Trench And Sandbags At Michigan Tech Tell People About WWI

By Sep 10, 2018
Michigan Tech WWI Trench
Michigan Tech Athletics

They're digging history at Michigan Technological University in the Upper Peninsula.

Michigan Tech To Receive Federal Mine Safety Training Grant

By Oct 7, 2018
Michigan's Capitol building.
File photo / WKAR

Michigan Technological University in Houghton will receive nearly $253,000 in funding from the U.S. Labor Department's Mine Safety and Health Administration.