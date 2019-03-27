Michigan Updating School Social Studies Standards

Proposed new standards for teaching history and social studies in Michigan would include references to abortion, climate change, and gay rights. As capital correspondent Rick Pluta reports, the new standards have been at the center of political battles at the elected state board of education.

The effort to update the standards stalled last year because of a partisan deadlock on the board of education. Democrats won a majority on the board in statewide elections last November.

The new standards address contentious social issues.

Jim Cameron with the state Department of Education says they would also let teachers to take geography and culture into account in their lessons.

“Teachers are encouraged to use various examples that more closely reflect the students in their classroom.” Cameron said.

The education board will review the new standards at its meeting next month, followed by a public comment period.