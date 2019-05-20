Michigan's Amash, GOP Trump Critic, Faces Primary Challenge

By 21 minutes ago
  • Justin Amash, Jim Lower
    (Left to right) Rep. Justin Amash and State Rep. Jim Lower
    WMUK, WKAR

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, the first Republican in Congress to accuse President Donald Trump of impeachable conduct, is facing a primary challenge.

Second-term state Rep. Jim Lower announced Monday he's running for the western Michigan seat. The announcement came two days after Amash sent a series of tweets , concluding that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election reveals Trump "engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment."

The 30-year-old Lower, of Greenville, says he made the announcement earlier than planned after Amash attacked Trump.

Lower calls himself a "pro-Trump, pro-life, pro-jobs, pro-Second Amendment, pro-family values Republican."

Another Republican, Army National Guard veteran Tom Norton, announced last month he is running.

Amash was first elected in 2010 and overcame a 2014 primary challenge.

Justin Amash
GOP
Michigan politics
Jim Lower

