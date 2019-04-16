Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

Midwest Businesses Say They Need Immigrants To Help Rebuild A Shrinking Labor Force

By Grant Gerlock 28 minutes ago
Originally published on April 16, 2019 5:19 pm

President Trump's says the country is "full," but Midwest employers disagree and say they need many more immigrants to fill empty jobs. In Iowa, businesses are looking for immigrants.