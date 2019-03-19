Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Mike Trout To Finalize $430 Million Contract With Los Angeles Angels By editor • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are finalizing a $430 million contract, the largest in professional sports history. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Jonah Keri of The Athletic. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.