Mister Rogers: It's You I Like

Thu. Mar. 14, 2019 at 8pm on WKAR World | Celebrate "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood," the pioneering children's series that premiered nationally 50 years ago.

Keaton worked as a stagehand and made appearances on the series in the 1970. Judd Apatow, Joyce DiDonato, Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Kratt, John Lithgow, Yo-Yo Ma and son Nicholas Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Sarah Silverman, Esperanza Spalding and Caroll Spinney reveal their favorite memories from the series.

Cast members from the groundbreaking series share their personal perspectives and insights in this new production, which pays tribute to television’s longest-running children’s series, still broadcast on many PBS stations today.