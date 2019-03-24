Mixed Reactions To Mueller Report From Michigan Lawmakers

Michigan’s Congressional delegation and Senators responded via statements and Twitter to a four-page summary of Robert Mueller’s probe released by Attorney General William Barr.

Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, Barr declared Sunday.

That brought a hearty claim of vindication from Trump but set the stage for new rounds of political and legal fighting.

Seventh congressional district Representative Tim Walberg (R) supported the President.

“After a thorough investigation spanning two years and costing millions of taxpayer dollars, Special Counsel Mueller found no evidence whatsoever of collusion with Russia,” tweeted Rep. Walberg. “The Democrats’ false narrative has been shattered by the facts.”

Eighth congressional district Representative Elissa Slotkin (D) had a more measured statement.

“As we review the investigation’s findings, I believe both Congress and the American people should be able to read the report for themselves," said Rep. Slotkin in a statement. “Two weeks ago, Congress unanimously voted to make Mueller’s full report public — and that is what the Attorney General should do.”

US Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan) echoed a similar sentiment on Twitter.

“I have continuously said the Mueller report should be released as quickly as possible & today shows why,” said Sen. Peters. “The American people deserve the facts & transparency. The summary letter from the Attorney General to Congress is insufficient and leaves many important, unanswered questions.”