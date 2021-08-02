Related Program: Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR News Brief: Pandemic's Trajectory, Eviction Moratorium Ends, Students And Masks By Steve Inskeep & A Martínez • 2 hours ago Related Program: Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on August 2, 2021 7:35 am New COVID-19 cases are rising sharply in every state. A federal freeze on evictions expired over the weekend. Students start heading back to school this week, but will it be in person or remote? ShareTweetEmail