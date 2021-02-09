Thu. Feb. 18, 2021 at 7pm | Come together for a special WKAR and MSU Libraries online screening of Mr. SOUL! RSVP HERE

Before Oprah and Arsenio, there was Mr. SOUL! From 1968 into 1973, the public television variety show SOUL! offered an unfiltered, uncompromising celebration of Black literature, poetry, music, and politics, capturing a critical moment in culture whose impact continues to resonate today.



This event is FREE, but an RSVP is required.



RSVP HERE to join the screening and conversation around Mr. SOUL! from the comfort and safety of your home. Conversation with the panel begins at approximately 8:00 p.m.



MORE ABOUT THE FILM

From 1968 into 1973, the PBS variety show SOUL!, guided by enigmatic producer and host Ellis Haizlip, offered an unfiltered, uncompromising celebration of Black literature, poetry, music, and politics—voices that had few other options for national exposure and, as a result, found in the program a place to call home. The series was among the first to provide expanded images of African Americans on television, shifting the gaze from inner-city poverty and violence to the vibrancy of the Black Arts Movement. Through participants’ recollections and illuminating archival clips, Mr. SOUL! captures a critical moment in culture whose impact continues to resonate and celebrates an unsung hero whose voice we need now more than ever, to restore the soul of a nation.



Presented by WKAR Public Media and the MSU Libraries.

A NEW KIND OF VIRTUAL EVENT- OVEE

This film screening and conversation is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience.



Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.



First-time registrants will create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older. Accounts can be anonymous.



If you have questions about this event or the OVEE platform, please send an email to events@wkar.org.